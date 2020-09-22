https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hero-cop-fires-40-millimeter-projectile-at-marxists-nutsack/

Start watching at 4:25

The footage, released by the LAPD yesterday, shows cops in riot gear moving in to take control of a Hollywood intersection amid an anti police-brutality demonstration. One officer yanks a sign out of the hands of a protester, who puts his hands up as another cop pushes him backwards, the video shows.

A third cop then shoots a 40-millimeter projectile at the Commie at close range.

The department said it launched an investigation into the use-of-force incident on Aug. 19, in response to a Los Angeles Times story and an Instagram post from the protester.

Ben Montemayor, a 28-year-old filmmaker, told the Times he suffered serious injuries to his testicles, with one swelling to twice its usual size, as a result of being shot. He said he was rushed into emergency surgery to preserve his ability to have children.

Montemayor has said he intends to file a lawsuit against the LAPD.