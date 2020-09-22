https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/22/hes-a-total-chump-dan-bongino-absolutely-tears-reza-aslan-a-new-one-for-doubling-down-on-his-threat-of-burning-scotus-down/

As you are likely aware, Reza Aslan (the guy who ate human brains and wanted to punch a high school kid in the face) threatened to burn the SCOTUS down if Republicans filled RBG’s seat. Seems he doubled down on that threat, and Dan Bongino was less than impressed:

Let me state again, FOR THE RECORD, that this loser is the biggest coward on this platform. He’s a total chump, & a tier-1 loser w/out a shred of courage. He’s a total wuss who would beg for mercy if confronted by a real man. His calls for violence are the cries of a broken child https://t.co/vyV9RTcqAX — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 22, 2020

Ouch, Reza. We felt that one way over here.

Democrat leadership is trying to threaten people into voting for Biden as if voters were a conservative woman trying to make it through a crowd of Leftists. Oh hell no. We’ll vote for freedom over fascism every time. pic.twitter.com/V10n8sbWK7 — Denlesks (@Denlesks) September 22, 2020

Cage match! Pay per view. You and Reza. I’d pay $500. — Great Stockpix (Day Trader) (@Greatstockpix) September 22, 2020

And it would last all of 30 seconds.

Let get a match between @rezaaslan and @dbongino. I would put up bet $1000.00 of my own money on Dan. If Dan wins, I would donate all the money to Dan’s charity. — The People’s President Fan (@domike22) September 22, 2020

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT

The irony of calling for lawlessness if you don’t get your way, then trying to play “lawfare” with the institution you are trying to tear down. — battlebornnv (@Gissland) September 22, 2020

Seriously my 3 year toddler son is better-behaved, AND loves this Country ☺️♥️🇺🇸 — Mrs. B (@missusBANS) September 22, 2020

That. ^

I need you to stop holding back and tell me how you really feel. — JT Piwonski (@JtPiwonski) September 22, 2020

Right? Dan is SO shy.

He really should learn to be more open about what he thinks and say what he really feels.

***

