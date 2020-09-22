https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/22/hes-a-total-chump-dan-bongino-absolutely-tears-reza-aslan-a-new-one-for-doubling-down-on-his-threat-of-burning-scotus-down/

As you are likely aware, Reza Aslan (the guy who ate human brains and wanted to punch a high school kid in the face) threatened to burn the SCOTUS down if Republicans filled RBG’s seat. Seems he doubled down on that threat, and Dan Bongino was less than impressed:

Ouch, Reza. We felt that one way over here.

And it would last all of 30 seconds.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT

That. ^

Right? Dan is SO shy.

He really should learn to be more open about what he thinks and say what he really feels.

***

