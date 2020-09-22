The two Ohio high schoolers who were suspended from their football team for carrying pro-first responder flags have been awarded scholarships for college.

“Brady and Jarad are true PATRIOTS, they did something last Friday that showed they are far beyond their years,” local nonprofit organization Holiday for Heroes said when awarding the two scholarships. “These men stood up for a cause they believe in. As they took the field with flags in hand it reminded us how we felt 19 years ago, heartbroken yet strong and united.”

Jarad Bentley and Brady Williams were both briefly suspended from their team after carrying two flags in support of firefighters and police officers ahead of a game on 9/11 in defiance of school officials.

“We wanted to carry out flags to honor the first responders who went towards danger instead of running from it 19 years ago, and we were told no,” said Williams, whose father is a sheriff’s deputy. “We kind of took that to heart, and we still wanted to honor them. And so we did.”

The two students were returned to “active status” on the team after school officials found their motivations behind holding the flags to not be political in nature.

“The results show that there were no political motivations behind this display of support for first responders on 9/11, but there were stances of insubordination,” Little Miami School Board President Bobbie Grice said. “Moving forward, Little Miami is returning the players to active status, and this matter will be addressed as an Athletic Department Code of Conduct issue, with any potential consequences to be handled by coaching staff.”

Holiday for Heroes did not report how much the scholarships are worth.