https://www.dailywire.com/news/hillary-clinton-rolling-out-astute-nuanced-podcast-with-guests-such-as-stacey-abrams

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is debuting a podcast on Sept. 29, offering listeners the chance to hear her thoughts in the weeks leading up the 2020 presidential election.

The podcast, titled “You and Me Both With Hillary Clinton,” is produced by iHeartMedia, according to CNN. The series will feature interviews with Sarah Cooper, a comedian who featured at the Democratic National Convention and is famous for making videos of herself lip-synching to audio of President Donald Trump; feminist icon Gloria Steinem; failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams; and Tan France, a fashion designer and host of “Queer Eye.”

“I’m excited to bring these eye-opening, powerful, sometimes hilarious conversations to the forefront and open up new avenues of discussion with some of the people I find most fascinating,” Clinton said. “This podcast is a chance to talk about subjects that are too often overlooked and share the inspiration and education I’ve gotten from my guests.”

President of the iHeartPodcast Network Conal Byrne said they are “delighted to partner” with Clinton on a podcast that, he said, “will provide listeners with an astute, nuanced look at what’s happening in the world right now — and Hillary is the perfect moderator for those discussions.”

Clinton received kudos for an interview she did last year with legendary broadcaster Howard Stern, during which they discussed such topics as the 2016 presidential election, the Mueller investigation, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and whether she ever had a lesbian affair

Clinton is not the first former first lady to roll out her own podcast. In July, Michelle Obama introduced “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” in which she interviewed people such as former President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, and comedian Conan O’Brien.

During an interview on her podcast with Washington Post columnist Michele Norris in August, Obama blamed her “low-grade depression” on partly on Trump and his administration’s response to the nation’s racial problems.

As The Daily Wire reported:

There have been periods throughout this quarantine where I just have felt too low,” Obama said. “You know, I’ve gone through those emotional highs and lows that I think everybody feels, where you just don’t feel yourself.” Claiming she has been experiencing sleep disturbances, Obama continued, “I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression. Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.” “I have to say that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a black man or a black person somehow being dehumanized or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting,” she said. “It has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life — in, in a while.”

Related: CURL: Why Won’t Hillary Clinton Just Go Away?!

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

