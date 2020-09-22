http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4jP3nnoV4_E/

As Democrats and Republicans spar over whether or not President Donald Trump should be able to nominate someone for the U.S. Supreme Court because he is in the final year of his first term, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) pushed for adding more justices to the court.

In a Tuesday interview with CNN’s “New Day,” Hirono argued in favor of packing the court, calling it “long overdue court reform.”

“This is long overdue court reform as far as I’m concerned, and I have been thinking about court reform and what we can do regarding the Supreme Court to make it so much more objective,” Hirono told host John Berman. “So, this is not something that a lot of us have not thought about. But on the other hand, that’s after the election. We only have a serious discussion about any of these things if the Democrats take back the Senate. But the first danger is what’s going to happen in November when the Supreme Court takes up the Affordable Care Act? That is what everybody should be worried about and concerned.”

Hirono went on to emphasize the importance of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden getting elected, as well as Democrats taking back the Senate to address the key issues.

