House Democrats have renewed their drive to get a second round of stimulus checks approved to help Americans cope with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC reports.

“The economic impact payments must be made because the rent must be paid,” Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said during a congressional hearing attended by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“If we do not do this, we will put persons at risk of being evicted at a time when we are having a pandemic that is still taking lives in this country,” Green added.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., followed up by asking Mnuchin, “Yes or no, do you believe another stimulus check could help stabilize the economy?”

Mnuchin answered in the affirmative, saying “The administration does support another stimulus payment.”

He added, “We obviously can’t pass a bill in the Senate without bipartisan support. Our job is to continue to work with Congress to try to get additional help to the American public.”

Tlaib then urged the secretary to press Republicans for another round of stimulus checks.

“I think you need to be very clear with the Senators . . . that direct payments to individuals is critical to preventing economic collapse in our country,” the congresswoman said.

