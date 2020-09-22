https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517692-house-lawmakers-reach-deal-to-avert-shutdown

House Democrats reached a deal with Republicans on legislation to avert a government shutdown after rekindling talks over disputed farm assistance, with a vote planned as soon as Tuesday night.

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally CDC causes new storm by pulling coronavirus guidance Overnight Health Care: CDC pulls revised guidance on coronavirus | Government watchdog finds supply shortages are harming US response | As virus pummels US, Europe sees its own spike MORE (D-Calif.) said in a statement that Democrats had reached an agreement to add nearly $8 billion in nutrition assistance for low-income children and families in exchange for “accountability” in assistance for farmers sought by the Trump administration.

“We have reached an agreement with Republicans on the [continuing resolution] to add nearly $8 billion in desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families. We also increase accountability in the Commodity Credit Corporation, preventing funds for farmers from being misused for a Big Oil bailout,” Pelosi said in a statement.

