A group of House Republicans are calling on the FBI to investigate funding behind riots throughout the U.S., saying whoever is funding the rioting should be held accountable.

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Republicans called for justice to be given to the people and groups providing funding for the destruction of cities and towns across the country since the death of George Floyd. The letter was signed by around two dozen House Republicans, and calls out antifa and argues the group’s actions classifies as “domestic terrorism.”

“The Department of Justice and FBI’s leadership is needed to bring to justice those who have funded these criminal organizations and to give justice to the communities who have been devastated by these individuals and organizations,” the letter first obtained by Fox News read.

“Many cities across our country have been rocked by rioters associated with antifa and other organizations,” the letter continued. “These individuals seem to be using cowardly efforts to commandeer otherwise peaceful protests. These actions constitute domestic terrorism and federal charges must be brought against those who are aiding and abetting the criminal actions of these organizations.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senators Say Riots Will Help Trump Win The Election)

A subcommittee in the Senate held a congressional hearing in August on the violence caused by antifa heard from a number of witnesses whose names were first been obtained by the Daily Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Here Is The Full Witness List For The Congressional Hearing On Antifa Violence)

The Senate Subcommittee on the Constitution, which is chaired by Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, held the hearing titled “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence.” The hearing detailed antifa’s role in riots and more.

Riots continue across the country with a number of statues destroyed and defaced by rioters. Federal buildings and police offices have also been vandalized.

Many lawmakers have been calling out the violence caused by antifa, while others like Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler have called it “a myth.”