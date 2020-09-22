https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/house-republicans-fbi-must-investigate-funding-riots/

House Republicans are asking the FBI to investigate who has been funding the riots that have plagued many cities across the nation in recent months.

They want federal charges against anyone “aiding and abetting” the crimes, reports Fox News.

“The Department of Justice and FBI’s leadership is needed to bring to justice those who have funded these criminal organizations and to give justice to the communities who have been devastated by these individuals and organizations,” said a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wrah signed by several dozen GOP lawmakers.

There’s already some idea about who is been responsible for the riots, with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas holding a hearing last month on the role of Antifa.

“Many cities across our country have been rocked by rioters associated with Antifa and other organizations. These individuals seem to be using cowardly efforts to commandeer otherwise peaceful protests,” the Congress members write. “These actions constitute domestic terrorism and federal charges must be brought against those who are aiding and abetting the criminal actions of these organizations.”

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., also has written to the Department of Justice asking for an investigation into the source of the riot funding.

The lawmakers urge the FBI to act quickly, noting that Attorney General William Barr has concluded Antifa and other extremist groups “have been involved in instigating and participating in the violent activity.”

The riots already have inflicted damage on cities and business owners estimated at more than $1 billion.

Just this week, the DOJ concluded that Seattle, Portland, Oregon and New York City are “local governments that are permitting anarchy, violence, and destruction.”

The actions of officials in those cities are under review because they could lose access to federal funds.

The Daily Caller reported a Senate subcommittee held a hearing in August on the Antifa violence, “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence,” that featured a number of witnesses.

