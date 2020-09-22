https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/huge-president-trump-scores-48-latest-hill-harris-poll-25-percent-approval-black-voters/

This is AMAZING NEWS!

President Trump scored a 48% approval rating in the latest Harris-Hill poll an increase over last month.

President Trump also scores a 25% approval rating among black voters.



This echoes a similar poll by Rasmussen earlier this month with President Trump scored a 45% approval with black voters.

This is HUGE NEWS!

In the last ten presidential election cycles the highest black vote share for a Republican was 12% for Bob Dole in 1996. Trump has 14.6% of the black vote in today’s LA Times poll.

If Donald Trump captured 25 percent of the African American vote he would win in a landslide.

