Mitch McConnell’s on quite a hot streak these days … and apparently his Democratic opponent Amy McGrath has had to resort to some pretty desperate measures to try to stop it:

Yikes.

We can’t say we’re surprised to see this sort of dirty politics from the McGrath campaign, but still. It’s absolutely vile to exploit hardworking Kentuckians in this way.

And McGrath deserves to be shamed for it.

