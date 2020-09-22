http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5ofTFJaDxsg/

Sanctuary New York City has released an illegal alien back into the community ten times over the last two years, despite his long criminal record.

Jhonny Alejandro Soto-Ubaldo, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, was first arrested by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in June 2018. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency placed a detainer on Soto-Ubaldo, but the NYPD release him instead of transferring him to their custody.

Less than two months after his first arrest, Soto-Ubaldo was arrested and released again by the NYPD despite an ICE detainer. Between April and October 2019, Soto-Ubaldo was arrested six times by the NYPD and each time they released him.

This year, in March, Soto-Ubaldo was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property before getting released by the NYPD. In May, Soto-Ubaldo was arrested for assault and criminal mischief. For the tenth time, the NYPD released Soto-Ubaldo instead of turning him over to ICE.

“Jhonny Alejandro Soto-Ubaldo is one of many examples of how New York’s sanctuary city policies place the safety of the residents at risk,” ICE official Tony Pham said in a statement. “Their willful uncooperative nature provides criminals such as Soto-Ubaldo the opportunity to re-offend.”

This month, Soto-Ubaldo was arrested by U.S. Marshals on federal firearm violations. The illegal alien is currently in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and, if he is released at any time, he will be turned over to ICE for arrest and deportation.

“What makes this case so frustrating is that local law enforcement failed to honor 10 detainers, despite Soto-Ubaldo’s lengthy criminal history,” ICE official Thomas Decker said. “How can local politicians — in good conscience — say they’re protecting their constituents when they pass laws that release criminals back into our communities?”

Soto-Ubaldo has pending charges in Queens, New York City, and Nassau County for assault, harassment, criminal mischief, grand larceny, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Between 2018 and 2019, the NYPD likely freed 3,000 criminal illegal aliens back into communities as part of the state and city’s expansive sanctuary policy.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

