It’s likely that majority Republicans in the U.S. Senate already have lined up enough votes to move forward on President Trump’s nominee, expected to be announced on Saturday, to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by the death of Ruth Ginsburg.

Late Monday, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who had been a question mark, appeared to give Republicans at least 50 votes in favor of moving on and possibly eventually confirming a nominee.

Vice President Pence would break a tie if needed.

Further, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, also a question mark, agreed that he is prepared to vote on President Trump’s nominee.

Reports reveal that so far, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski are the only two GOP senators signaling they’d oppose consideration of any nominee this year.

Now, one Democrat, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, has – possibly inadvertently – endorsed the process where the people pick the president, and the president nominates judges.

Specifically, she said, on social media, “The people pick the President; the President nominates the Justice. That is how it works.”

The people pick the President; the President nominates the Justice. That is how it works. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 21, 2020

She quickly corrected herself, adding, “People are voting RIGHT NOW to pick our president – that president should pick the next Supreme Court Justice.”

People are voting RIGHT NOW to pick our president — that president should pick the next Supreme Court Justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 21, 2020

But it was too late.

“YES, THAT IS HOW IT WORKS!” said a commentary at Twitchy.

Donald Trump Jr. said, also on social media. “I agree and @realDonaldTrump is the President. Glad to have your support on this Amy.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, added, “True,” to Klobuchar’s comment.

Analyst and commentator Katie Pavlich added, “Go on.”

Democrats reportedly had discussed with Ginsburg, who died at age 87. about retiring while Barack Obama was president, in order have him replace her with a like-minded liberal, but she didn’t.

Democrats now are enraged that probably the most dedicated, unrelenting liberal on the Supreme Court may be replaced by a conservative of President Trump’s choosing.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has insisted that Republicans have no right at all to work to replace her. Other Democrats have threatened eventually to pack the Supreme Court with liberals if President Trump fills the Ginsburg seat. And other leftists, more radical, have threatened to simply burn it all down.

Even though that’s the constitutionally mandated process, as just cited by Klobuchar.

