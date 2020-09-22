https://hannity.com/media-room/it-begins-dem-senator-says-adding-new-seats-to-supreme-court-simply-long-overdue-court-reforms/

BREAKING NOW: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Passes Away at the Age of 87

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.18.20

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away Friday at the age of 87.

The liberal leader was nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton back in 1993.

“Her first major opinion as a justice came in 1996 when she wrote the majority decision in United States v. Virginia. The ruling struck down the Virginia Military Institute’s 157-year-old policy of male-only admissions as unconstitutional, and set a stricter legal standard for government action that treats men and women differently,” reports The Hill.

“Women seeking and fit for a VMI-quality education cannot be offered anything less under the state’s obligation to afford them genuinely equal protection,” Ginsburg wrote in the 7-1 decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING NOW: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Confirms She’s Undergoing Treatment for Liver Cancer

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.17.20

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg confirmed Friday that she has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for liver cancer; saying she’s able to fully complete her duties on the court.

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” she said in the statement. “I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine.”

“Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work,” Ginsburg added. “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...