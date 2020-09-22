https://hannity.com/media-room/it-begins-dem-senator-says-adding-new-seats-to-supreme-court-simply-long-overdue-court-reforms/

BREAKING NOW: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Passes Away at the Age of 87

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.18.20

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away Friday at the age of 87.

The liberal leader was nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton back in 1993.

“Her first major opinion as a justice came in 1996 when she wrote the majority decision in United States v. Virginia. The ruling struck down the Virginia Military Institute’s 157-year-old policy of male-only admissions as unconstitutional, and set a stricter legal standard for government action that treats men and women differently,” reports The Hill.

JUST IN: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal leader of the Supreme Court and a trailblazing champion of women’s rights, died on Friday. She was 87 years old. https://t.co/yb4wnRA1J7 — The Hill (@thehill) September 18, 2020

BREAKING: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away at age 87 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2020

“Women seeking and fit for a VMI-quality education cannot be offered anything less under the state’s obligation to afford them genuinely equal protection,” Ginsburg wrote in the 7-1 decision.

