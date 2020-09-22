https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/scam-48299-covid-19-cases-37-us-universities-2-hospitalizations-zero-deaths-likely-killed-dog/

There have now been 48,299 coronavirus cases reported at 37 universities in the United States.

Of those cases there have been ONLY 2 hospitalizations.

And there have been ZERO DEATHS!
They couldn’t even sneak in a cancer victim into their counts because no one died!

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom:

If you are college age you are more likely to be killed by lightning or a dog than COVID-19.

Face it. You have been lied to.

