https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/scam-48299-covid-19-cases-37-us-universities-2-hospitalizations-zero-deaths-likely-killed-dog/

There have now been 48,299 coronavirus cases reported at 37 universities in the United States.

Of those cases there have been ONLY 2 hospitalizations.

And there have been ZERO DEATHS!

They couldn’t even sneak in a cancer victim into their counts because no one died!

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom:

TRENDING: Unhinged Quebec Woman Pascale Ferrier Identified as Suspect in Case of Ricin Letter Sent to Trump White House

9/22/20 update on C19 among students on campus since August, from 37 U.S. universities: Despite ~48,300 “+ C19 tests” near absence of reported C19 hospitalizations, and zero reported deaths pic.twitter.com/1wN67LPpdr — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) September 22, 2020

If you are college age you are more likely to be killed by lightning or a dog than COVID-19.

Face it. You have been lied to.

2/ “It turns out that for people younger than 20 the likelihood of dying from COVID in Indiana is a 1.7-in-a-million chance, far lower than being killed in one’s lifetime by lightning or by a dog.” — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) September 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

