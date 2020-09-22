https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-amy-mcgrath-shenanigans-in-kentucky/

What is Earth-shattering is the sheer volume of corruption O’Keefe has uncovered over the past decade. You are right that it has nothing in common with Geraldo’s hyperventilated Al Capone vault fiasco, because Operation Veritas is relentlessly focused on uncovering the truth with very little hype.

From your point of view, you don’t like the results. I don’t blame you. The graft and lawlessness of the Democrat Party stands manifest to us all. One scandal after another. Ultimately, the greatest Dem scandal of all is the way the Party has rotted away from the inside, leaving behind humanity and decency to transform into a Commie Goon Squad of degenerate losers and Leftist schlubbs.

Nowadays, to be a Democrat is as bad a thing as to have been one in the year 1860. No love for country. No love for Mankind. Just mindless totalitarian hate and nihilism.

