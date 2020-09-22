https://spectator.org/aoc-schumer-nothing-is-off-the-table-supreme-court-nominee/

So it has come to this.

Of course it has.

Mere hours after the announcement of Justice Ginsburg’s death, Democrats are threatening the country with a dictatorship.

They would give statehood to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, packing the Senate with four Democratic senators. And they would pack the Supreme Court with additional seats, filling all of them with leftists. Combined with a Democrat in the White House, the radical Left would have an iron-fisted control over the U.S. government — in addition to the control they already have in the liberal “mainstream” media.

Welcome to the new Soviet Union.

Decades ago, then-Soviet Union dictator Nikita Khrushchev notoriously said, “We will bury you.” By which he meant that someday in the future socialists would take over America and get rid of capitalism and freedom.

That day has now arrived.

Here is Senate GOP Conference Chairman John Barrasso of Wyoming:

If the Democrats win the White House and the Senate and have the House, they will change the rules and they will blow up the Senate.

Or, as Missouri’s GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says:

This is the same party that looks away while rioters and looters burn down our towns. Now, the Democrats are saying they’ll burn down the Constitution. These people should not be in power.

Amen to that. But the hard fact here is remaking the United States as a leftist dictatorship is exactly what these people have in mind.

Consider this threat as headlined by Fox News:

AOC says all options ‘on the table’ to block Supreme Court nominee confirmation, including impeachment House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t rule out using impeachment as tool to block Trump’s Supreme Court pick

The story says,

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the House “must consider” all options to block the Trump administration from pushing through a nominee to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, including possibly seeking the impeachment of President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr.… Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come just after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” would not rule out impeachment as an option to stop Trump’s Supreme Court pick from being confirmed to the bench.

Let’s just stop here and remind of exactly what the Constitution says of the president’s constitutional responsibility in Article II, Section II, bold print for emphasis:

He shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States …

Which is to say, Pelosi, AOC, and company are threatening to impeach the president for doing exactly what the Constitution specifically says he must do.

But hey, they are, as Sen. Hawley says, all about burning down the Constitution, so who cares?

As the Wall Street Journal has smartly reminded, the Democrats have been on this path for a very long time. The trashing of the judicial confirmation process, which began with the “borking” of Reagan Supreme Court nominee Judge Robert Bork, has now led to this moment. The Wall Street Journal editorial headlined it this way:

Breaking Judicial Norms: A History A Democratic Senate pattern, from Bork to the filibuster rule.

The editorial reminded in this fashion:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is widely reported to have told his Democratic colleagues on Saturday that “nothing is off the table for next year” if Republicans confirm a Supreme Court nominee in this Congress. He means this as a threat that Democrats will break the filibuster and pack the Court with more Justices in 2021 if they take control of the Senate in November’s election. So what else is new? Democrats have a long history of breaking procedural norms on judges. While packing the Court would be their most radical decision to date, it would fit their escalating pattern. Let’s review the modern historical lowlights to see which party has really been the political norm-breaker.

The WSJ list?

The Bork assault.

Filibustering appellate nominees.

Breaking the filibuster for appellate nominees.

Urged on by the progressive media, Democrats are now vowing that they’ll break the 60-vote legislative filibuster rule to add two, or even four, new Justices to the Supreme Court next year for a total of 11 or 13. But they have already been saying this for months. Barack Obama gave the green light when he used John Lewis’s funeral to call the filibuster a “Jim Crow relic.” Never mind that as a Senator he endorsed a filibuster of Mr. Alito. Mr. Whitehouse and four colleagues explicitly threatened in an amicus brief that the Court would be “restructured” if Justices rule the wrong way. Republicans could surrender and not confirm a nominee, and Senate Democrats would still break the filibuster. Court packing would then become a sword hanging over the Justices if they rule contrary to the policy views of the Senate left. Leader Schumer won’t resist because he is quaking at the prospect of a primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2022.

So. Collectively, what do we have here?

In one liberal city after another leftists are rioting, looting, burning, and shooting police. In Washington, Democrats are openly threatening impeachment, packing the Senate and the Supreme Court for perpetual Democrat rule. Not to be forgotten is their push to abolish the Electoral College.

And those in conservative media who object? Who have the guts to speak up? They are being threatened with censorship or being removed from the airwaves altogether.

Let’s be plain. America is under siege from within. Americans are not only being physically attacked; now they are being threatened with the extinction of their freedoms.

The president has made clear he will not buckle, and shortly he will name his nominee. And that nominee will become an instant symbol of the fight to preserve American freedom from those who are openly threatening to make America the next socialist dictatorship — or burn it down trying.

It doesn’t get any more serious than that.

