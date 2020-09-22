https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/jesus-siberia-claims-reincarnation-god-detained-russia/

(DAILY MAIL) — Russian special forces today staged a special operation to detain a former traffic cop who leads a sect in Siberia claiming he is Jesus Christ.

Sergei Torop, known as Vissarion, and his closest aide Vadim Redkin, a former rock musician, were reportedly detained and flown away under armed guard.

The 59-year-old is a former Red Army conscript who claimed he was reborn in 1990 as the literal reincarnation of the son of God.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

