https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/09/20/gop-rep-jordan-americans-dont-like-being-threatened-by-pelosi-nadler/

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, reacted to threats from Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to “pack the court” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to possibly use impeachment to thwart President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court appointment.

Jordan argued Americans did not like to be “threatened,” suggesting those tactics could backfire on Democrats.

“I don’t think the American people like to be threatened,” he said. “I mean, Jerry Nadler said, if you move forward with this — with this nomination and the Senate is won by the Democrats in the election, that they’re going to pack the court. They’re going to add six new seats to the court and take it from nine to 15.”

“Pelosi says today she’s going to go with impeachment if they move forward,” Jordan continued. “I don’t think the American people like being threatened. I think they like the President of the United States following the law and putting someone on that court who’s going to respect the Constitution.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

