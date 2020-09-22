https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-exhausted-trip-wisconsin-yesterday-started-off-morning-shutting-day/

77-year-old Joe Biden is so exhausted from his trip to Wisconsin yesterday that he started the morning off by ‘calling a lid’ (shutting down media for the day).

Biden’s campaign called a lid before 10 AM.

42 days until the election and Biden is staying in his basement napping for most of the day.

Annnnd there it is: at 9:22 a.m., 42 days before the election, a lid has been called by the Biden campaign — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 22, 2020

Biden’s campaign said he will be holding virtual events later today from the comfort of his basement where he will be able to read from his teleprompter.

Biden has called a lid before noon 36% of the days in September so far!

This is the 8th time Biden has shut down in September.

Meanwhile President Trump is holding massive rallies across the country.

Trump held two different rallies in Ohio yesterday to tens of thousands of his supporters!

Watch:

