Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has hit an amazing milestone and totaled more than one million contacts with voters since the campaign began while Joe Biden’s organization has refused to engage in any voter outreach at all.

The president’s team has knocked on the doors of over 12 million voters in battleground states, amounting to about 1 million voters approached each week. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign has decided not to do any of this common election groundwork.

Trump’s representatives and campaign workers have spread out across the areas where either he or Hillary won by razor thin margins in 2016. This sort of hands-on approach traditionally yields increased voter turnout because voters feel as if they have had a personal appeal made to them ahead of Election Day.

And Biden has ignored this ages-old campaign effort. His campaign has neglected to do any of this sort of ground game stuff.

But, even more inexplicably, the Trump campaign says that they used Barack Obama’s ground game strategy as a model for this election cycle.

But… Biden has turned his back on the very strategy that got him and Obama to the White House TWICE? Apparently so.

According to the New York Post:

And to get there, RNC chief of staff Richard Walters told The Post, they turned to an unlikely source: Barack Obama. “We are not secretive about our strategy when it comes to our field program. We copied Barack Obama,” Walters said. “People made fun of him in 2012 for being a community organizer, but he organized himself into a second term,” Walters said of the Obama ground game strategy. “It’s interesting to me that Biden, who was on the winning ticket in 2008 and 2012 and was elected based on this strategy, has decided to forgo that strategy.

“We saw it work for Obama in 2012 and we saw it work for us in 2016. It’s mind-blowing that Biden isn’t doing it,” Walters concluded.

“The Trump campaign has deployed 2,000 hired staff in 22 target states and has trained another 2 million volunteers. They hope to beat Obama’s 2.2 million record before the November election,” the Post added.

It really is astonishing that Biden has decided not to bother with the very strategy that got him to the number two spot in the White House not once, but twice.

But you can bet that the reason he has foregone this common election strategy is because he has neither the enthusiasm among volunteers… nor the volunteers to carry it out.

Trump’s efforts, though, may make all the difference in these important states.

After all, this strategy has a decades-long record of success. Door knocking is not just something Obama invented. It was something he adopted and perfected. But it is an ages old strategy that often brings home the prize. Most of the time, the candidate with the best ground game wins.

