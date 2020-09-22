https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/22/joe-biden-says-cindy-mccain-is-endorsing-him-because-president-trump-called-their-sons-losers/

As Twitchy reported back on Sept. 3, social media exploded when Jeffrey Goldberg published his piece in The Atlantic claiming that President Trump skipped out of a ceremony at a French military cemetery not because of bad weather but because the cemetery was “filled with losers.” Goldberg’s story hinged on four unnamed sources, while the Trump campaign has since collected 21 officials on record refuting the story.

Joe Biden kicked off his campaign with a video in which he referred to the debunked story that Trump had called neo-Nazis in Charlottesville “very fine people,” and he’s kept repeating that, so we know he’s not one to let a viral lie go to waste. (CNN didn’t push back either when he claimed no one had ever heard Trump say “one negative thing about white supremacists.”)

We’re not surprised at all that Cindy McCain is endorsing Biden, but we are a little surprised that Biden is still leaning on that Atlantic piece in fundraisers. He’ll bring it up at the debates too, if he shows up, and no moderator will bother to fact-check him.

NEW: @JoeBiden says during a fundraiser @CindyMcCain is endorsing him for president “because of what [Trump] talks about with my son & John’s who are heroes, who served their country, you know he said they’re losers, they’re suckers.” (H/t pool @Emilylgoodin) — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) September 22, 2020

Please stop lying. — Christopher (@ChrisHiers) September 22, 2020

Fake story — Anti-Left (@Fuckgsw2) September 22, 2020

This story has already been debunked by people who were there. This is a fake story by anonymous sources. Cindy Mccain is endorsing Biden to save her family name because John Mccain was part of the coup. — Proud Texan (@jbird1032002) September 22, 2020

John McCain certainly was hot to get his hands on the Steele dossier and pass it along.

You FRAMED a 3 * General and destroyed his life, ask @cindymccain how she feels about that — Sarah (@smmarrujo) September 22, 2020

No he didnt just like he didnt call white supremacists “very fine people” But hey thats all you guys have are lies and temper tantrums so carry on. I’m a veteran so are all my friends….your lies aren’t working. We’re all voting for Trump/Pence. — Samuel Little (@sam2lucky13) September 22, 2020

Liars gonna lie 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Sunset (@GOD_MAGA_TRUST) September 22, 2020

This is based on a lie and it’s an insult to the memory of John McCain. It’s @JoeBiden who is calling him a “loser” and a “sucker.” Not Trump. https://t.co/0P9QOhEERs — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 22, 2020

Biting hard on a fake tale and swooning for the left is a good representation of who the McCain’s are politically. — QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) September 22, 2020

No, he didn’t. Biden is lying. Thanks for reporting that he lies. — Mariane Matera (@MarianeMatera) September 22, 2020

@JoeBiden is a liar and his campaign is built on demonstrably false lies. — Quarantiney 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Quarantiney1) September 22, 2020

We are being duped. Big time. Now do your job Molly and find out why. Follow the money. Who stands to profit if we no longer have any say about what can be built or where, or who comes here, or how many? If they blow up our system of government? #WakeUpAmerica #VoteTrump2020 — Kelly Robinson (@kelrobi11) September 22, 2020

McCain and Biden families, match made in heaven. — DuPont (@wwdupont) September 22, 2020

Related:

BS story from The Atlantic claiming Trump skipped visit to American military cemetery in France calling them ‘losers’ falls APART https://t.co/7JoV0kfJKo — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 4, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

