Just the News announced Tuesday it is getting into the television business, forging a strategic partnership with Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) to provide daily news content and original shows for the fledgling digital news channel founded in 2018.

Real America’s Voice is owned by Performance One Media, a successful media solutions company that operates several successful digital content channels, including the popular Weather Nation.

The two companies said the partnership is designed to expand their commitments to honest journalism and events-driven broadcasting while creating a clear distinction between news and opinion content.

“In our commitment to deliver honest journalism, we are delighted to join forces with Real America’s Voice to expand the reach of our online, podcast, and new TV content from Just the News,” Just the News founder and Editor in Chief John Solomon said. “This is a match made in the cloud, as our truth-in-news content can reach millions more Americans across a growing array of broadcast and streaming content channels.”

Howard Diamond, CEO of Performance One Media, added: “Our search for a first-class news engine is over, and we’re pleased to team up with Just the News to form a successful media partnership that creates a multiplying effect for our two companies. This network is the perfect platform for the JTN shows, and their news is the most authentic journalism we’ve seen in a generation. We are thrilled to get started with John Solomon and his team.”

Just the News will serve as the news engine for RAV-TV, and RAV-TV will broadcast a line-up of new TV shows for JTN, which also delivers podcasts to a growing national audience at JustTheNews.com.

The new TV programs will feature the talents of four show hosts: John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) on “Just the News Sunday with John Solomon,” Sunday’s, 10-11:00 a.m. ET; former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) on “Actionable Intelligence,” 6-7:00 p.m. ET daily; Christian TV news personality David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) on “The Water Cooler,” 4-5:00 p.m. daily; and JTN White House Correspondent Carrie Sheffield (@carriesheffield) on “Just the News AM,” 9-10:00 a.m. daily.

Just the News correspondents will begin contributing content to RAV-TV programing immediately and the new shows will begin airing over the next few weeks.

“I can’t imagine being a part of a better media partnership for launching my new TV show, ‘Actionable Intelligence,’” said Greitens, the former Missouri governor and former U.S. Navy Seal. “Nowhere else can you find the kind of cutting-edge programming we’re going to deliver, addressing the issues that matter most to Americans. Tune in!” he concluded.

