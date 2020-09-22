https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/johnson-johnsons-coronavirus-vaccine-enters-phase-3-trials-become?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Johnson & Johnson says its coronavirus vaccine will on Wednesday enter Phase 3 of clinical trials, making it the fourth company to start such large-scale trials in the U.S.

As many as 60,000 adult participants will receive the single dose vaccine in the United States and other countries, a Johnson & Johnson official said on a call with reporters.

The three other pharmaceutical companies with trials in the U.S. are AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.

The coronavirus pandemic is now in its seventh month.

The Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate is a single-dose vaccine, while the others are a single dose, according to CNN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

