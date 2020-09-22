https://www.theblaze.com/news/joy-behar-concedes-scotus-loss

Joy Behar, co-host on “The View,” said Tuesday that Democrats have lost the fight for the Supreme Court.

What are the details?

Behar said on the daytime show that Republicans won the battle for the control of the Supreme Court during a segment about replacing late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

“You know, I was thinking about the Supreme Court, because we’ve lost that battle,” she admitted. “I don’t want to talk about the Republicans anymore. We’ve lost the battle. That doesn’t mean we lost the Senate. There are states up for grabs — Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas … and Arizona, too.”

Behar added, “Those states could become Democratic, help the Democrats win the Senate.”

She insisted that she personally doesn’t need to worry too much about what the Supreme Court does because she’s “white.”

“I don’t have to worry about the Supreme Court that much because I’m white. Because I’m post menopausal so I can’t get pregnant, thank God,” she continued. “I happen to be straight. I have money because I’ve been working on ‘The View’ for so many years.”

Behar pointed out that those in more precarious situations should worry about what the Supreme Court will be like in the coming years.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg voiced her agreement and admitted that she didn’t want to think about the Supreme Court all that much, either — but she couldn’t help taking a backhanded swipe at purported top SCOTUS pick, Amy Coney Barrett.

“Well, here’s what I’ll say about — you know, talking about the woman who has the seven kids,” Goldberg said. “She’s up for becoming a justice. You know, you can’t really Kavanaugh her because Kavanaugh was Kavanaughed because he was accused of rape and people wanted to make sure that that wasn’t the case. No one’s going to accuse her of anything. And I haven’t really seen people going after her for her religion.”

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney indicated Tuesday that he would vote to confirm a qualified Trump nominee, which would likely kill any chances Democrats had of obstructing the nomination.

