https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/karmas-bitch-angry-woman-driver-screaming-trump-supporters-flipping-bird-rear-ends-car-video/

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.

A far left lunatic was screaming, “F*** Donald Trump!” and flipping off Trump street corner protesters.

The woman started hanging out her window flipping the Trump supporters off.

Then she hit the car in front of her.

Karma is a bitch.

Thank goodness the police were there.

TRENDING: Unhinged Quebec Woman Pascale Ferrier Identified as Suspect in Case of Ricin Letter Sent to Trump White House

Woman is triggered by street corner Trump rally and gets into a fender-bender in front of police.

KARMA IS A BITCH !!!

Biden supporter gets triggered over TRUMP street corner rally and causes a fender bender in front of the POLICE 😂😂😂

TRUMP 2020 pic.twitter.com/39oZB3r5qL — Italia19🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@WOP_45) September 22, 2020

** We are looking for more information on this incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

