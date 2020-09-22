https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kayleigh-sunshine-throws-sand-in-don-lemons-face/

Lemon — “We’re going to have to blow up the entire system, get rid of the electoral college”

1000+ comments at youtube…

Here is Kayleigh’s response this afternoon…

“Don Lemon said the quiet part out loud last night, he said this: ‘we’re going to have to blow up the entire system’ if the President does his his job as outlined in the Constitution.”

“Donald Trump will appoint the next Supreme Court Justice.”

