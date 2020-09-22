https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/kids-dont-sleep-enough-likely-battle-mental-issues-later-life/

(STUDY FINDS) — TRONDHEIM, Norway — As a new school year gets underway, getting kids off their summer sleep schedules may be more important than ever before. A study by researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) finds children who don’t get enough sleep at night have a greater risk of developing mental health problems like depression and anxiety when they’re older.

The study by Bror M. Ranum, an NTNU Department of Psychology fellow, follows nearly 800 children over several years to measure sleeping habits and the onset of psychiatric difficulties.

“We’re seeing an association between sleep duration and a risk of symptoms of emotional and behavioral disorders,” Ranum reports in a media release.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

