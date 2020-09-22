https://justthenews.com/government/local/lebron-james-has-zero-comment-la-sheriffs-challenge-double-reward-fund-shot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James says he has “zero comment” in response to the county sheriff asking him to double the six-figure reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who recently shot two sheriff deputies in Compton, California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva last week specifically named James in a radio interview, asking the NBA player to match the reward fund, now at $175,000.

“This challenge is to LeBron James,” Villanueva said. “I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very interesting statement on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact it has on the African American community. And I appreciate that.”

James said in response Sunday on the Spectrum SportsNet: “I have zero comment on the sheriff.”

Forbes magazine reported last year that James is the high-paid NBA player with a total $87 million in salary and endorsement money. In 2018, James signed a four-year, $153 million contact with the Lakers and is worth an estimated $450 million.

On September 12, an unknown person fired several shots into the passenger-side window of a law enforcement vehicle, striking a 31-year-old sheriff’s deputy in the jaw and arm, and a 24-year-old deputy in the forehead and arm.

The deputies survived the shooting and have since been released from the hospital.

However, James also said: “We don’t want anyone to be hurt. My condolences go out to the officers that were shot in Los Angeles. And we want justice for that … “I’m not saying that all cops are bad … But when you see the videos that’s going on and you can see all over the – not only my hometown but all over America – you continue to see the acts of violence toward my kind, I can’t do nothing but to speak about it and see the common denominator.”

“But not one time have I ever said, ‘Let’s act violent toward cops.’ I just said that what’s going on in our community is not OK, and we fear for that.”

