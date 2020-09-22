https://www.theblaze.com/news/protester-points-gun-at-motorist

Sometimes those peaceful, gun-shunning leftists can surprise you.

Seems one of them who took part in a Louisville protest march Friday evening pointed a gun at a motorist — and to top it off, the arrestee is a convicted felon, WDRB-TV reported.

What are the details?

Louisville Metro Police on Saturday released video taken from a police helicopter that was circling over the march, and it shows a woman — identified as Robin Ash — pointing a gun at the driver of a dark gray Ford Taurus, the station said.

Ash is facing charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and criminal mischief, WDRB reported, citing court records.

But others at the scene defended Ash, saying the driver pointed a gun at demonstrators first, the station said.

In the police video, which contains no sound, the car in question is traveling in the opposite direction from the march — and one protester appears to be standing in the left-hand turn lane the car enters.

The car comes to a stop after passing the protester, and that’s when the trouble starts.

Several protesters approach the car, including a woman who pulls out a gun and points it at the motorist.

Image source: Facebook video screenshot via Louisville Metro Police Department

After another protester appears to intervene, the woman who pointed the gun walks away from the scene and seems to place something in her pocket or waistband.

Image source: Facebook video screenshot via Louisville Metro Police Department

Others remained near the car and WDRB said one person appears to kick the vehicle while other protesters try to get the crowd away. The police video shows the car drive a short distance down the street before it comes to a stop, and the station said the driver exits the car as police gather around the vehicle and protesters continue to move forward.

Another video, another story

Sheri Wright took her own video of the march and posted a clip of the incident involving the car on her Facebook page, WDRB said — and at a Sunday news conference at the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, she said the motorist “tried to run over protesters.”

Wright’s video shows the Ford Taurus drive closely past at least two people marching in the street before coming to a stop, the station said.

More from WDRB:

As Wright approaches the car, video shows the man behind the wheel pulling out a gun and pointing it at the demonstrators near his car. Ash is not seen approaching the car in Wright’s video, which is focused on the driver’s window. Wright follows the car as it moves a few feet down the road, and her video shows the man get out of the car and again point a gun at protesters as he inspects a dent in his vehicle. The man then gestures in the direction of police, who are seen moments later moving the crowd away from the vehicle.

Image source: Facebook video screenshot via Sheri Wright

Here’s Wright’s video. (Content warning: Language):

“What do you do when somebody threatens you with a gun? You know, you run or you defend — fight or flight,” Wright said, according to the station. “So I’m not going to knock anyone who felt her life was threatened, because I certainly felt my life was threatened, as did everyone there.”

She added to WDRB that police “surrounded themselves around this man and his vehicle in a protective fashion.”

“It seems very one-sided as far as where LMPD interjects itself into a conflict,” Wright also noted to the station. “From my observation, they want to protect the people who are opposed to the protesters against police brutality. I’ve seen this over and over and over again.”

What did police have to say?

Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a statement that the motorist wasn’t arrested because he was a victim in the incident, WDRB said.

“LMPD released the video to show the whole story,” Washington added to the station. “A still photo or single angle often doesn’t do that. No charges are expected of the driver whose name will not be released since he was the victim.”

(H/T: Bearing Arms)

