The same leftist professor of anthropology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who offered advice to rioters on how to tear down monuments in June went on a Twitter tirade after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, ranting, “She was stronger in her mid 80’s than any M*GA f***stick bootlicker could ever dream of.”

Professor Sarah Parcak, who won a $1 million TED Prize for 2016 and is a National Geographic Fellow, started her outburst by lauding Ginsburg, tweeting, “She hung on as long as she could. Icon. Genius. Loving wife, mother, grandmother. Beloved wearer of Egyptian menat collars adorning Pharoahs of old. Powerful arbiter of truth and justice, even when she was in the minority. In her honor, dig deep, fight like hell, VOTE #rbg.”

Parcak added a note for her critics: “Trolls, go f*** yourselves straight to hell. You’re all getting blocked. Not tonight.”

She continued, “RBG planked for a minute for multiple sets at AGE 86 and did tons of pushups. She was stronger in her mid 80’s than any M*GA f***stick bootlicker could ever dream of. Take that energy with you tonight and always into the voting booth, the polls, and online to donate.”

On Sunday, Parcak continued, “You know what happens when the most brilliant ethical judges with huge hearts and love for this country get nominated+confirmed to the Supreme Court? When they die, our country weeps. Imagine an entire SCOTUS with RGBs. … Imagine a SCOTUS filled with qualified judges and not rapist drunken abusers.”

In June, Parcak offered what she referred to as a public service announcement in a long Twitter thread with instructions for pulling down monuments, tweeting, “PSA For ANYONE who might be interested in how to pull down an obelisk* safely from an Egyptologist who never ever in a million years thought this advice might come in handy *might be masquerading as a racist monument I dunno.”

Just to make certain people knew how sound her advice was, she followed by writing, “My Bona Fides: I’m an Egyptologist. I have worked in Egypt for 20 years and know a lot about ancient Egyptian architecture. Especially how they raised obelisks.”

As Campus Reform noted, “Parcak has also compared Antifa to soldiers who fought in World War II against the nazis. She tweeted a picture of her grandfather in a 101st Screaming Eagles uniform stating, ‘My grandfather wore his Antifa uniform with pride to defeat this Nazis. Captain Harold Young, 101st Screaming Eagles…’”

“Parcak has tweeted her opposition to Trump several times, as well as Sen. Ted Cruz. She has stated that if Trump is re-elected, democracy will be gone. She also accused the GOP of ‘…fighting so hard to cheat and steal this election’ … She also supports the abolition of Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE), comparing their jobs to eugenics,” Campus Reform added.

