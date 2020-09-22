https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/make-famous-violent-foul-mouthed-leftist-caught-video-ripping-trump-sign/

An unhinged liberal was caught on video in Castle Rock, Colorado destroying and tearing down a HUGE Trump sign.

The woman was caught on video and walked away after she had destroyed the sign.

Of course, the leftist called the woman a “racist” who was filming her.

The is the modern day left — violent, criminal and intolerant.

Of course, the suspect flipped off the woman filming her as she walked off.



Let’s make her famous!

Video:

[embedded content]

