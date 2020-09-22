https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/graham-ginsburg-senate-replacement/2020/09/22/id/988086

Senate Republicans have the votes to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before Election Day, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, made his comments on Monday during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The new justice would replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election,” Graham said. “We’re going to move forward in the committee. We’re’ going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election. Now, that’s the constitutional process.”

And he blasted Democrats, who have voiced opposition to pushing through a nominee for the high court before the election.

“It’s pretty obvious that if they (Democrats) want an outcome, they’ll just destroy anybody’s life to keep the seats open,” Graham said.

“They said they tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh so they could fill the seat — they were dumb enough to say that. I’ve seen this movie before. It’s not going to work, it didn’t work with Kavanaugh.”

And he added: “We’ve got the votes to confirm the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election — and that’s what’s coming.”

The New York Times noted the move to push through a nominee before Election Day was boosted after Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and Cory Gardner of Colorado said they would support moving ahead with the nomination.

