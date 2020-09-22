https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-shoots-intruders-middle-of-night

As gun sales spike amid a growing wave of violence in America’s streets over the past several months, one would assume that thoughtful, reflective criminals would be aware that the odds of targeting gun owners likely increase by the day.

And it would seem that a pair of southern California crooks simply hadn’t been reading the writing on the wall.

What went down?

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said two suspects were trying to get into a home in Pico Rivera — about 20 minutes southeast of Los Angeles — around 1:20 a.m. Friday, KTTV-TV reported.

The resident woke up to the sound of shattering glass and saw one man inside the home, the station said, and the resident reportedly grabbed his handgun and shot the suspect.

Lt. Brad Hall told KCBS-TV that the resident shot the suspect in the chest.

The resident then went to the back patio, where he encountered the second suspect, KCBS reported, adding that the resident thought he saw the suspect make a move toward his waist.

Afraid the second suspect was grabbing for a gun, the resident fired again, striking the suspect, who died at the scene, Hall told KCBS.

Deputies who responded to the incident in the 8400 block of Serapis Avenue, east of Rosemead Boulevard, found the suspect lying dead in the home’s back yard, KTTV reported.

Image source: KTTV-TV video screenshot

The deceased suspect’s name was not released, KCBS said, adding that it’s unclear whether he was armed.

The first suspect fled the home, after which a woman getaway driver transported him to a hospital, where he was undergoing surgery, the station said. His condition is unknown, KCBS reported. KTTV said sheriff’s deputies arrested him at the the hospital.

Hall said sheriff’s deputies took the woman getaway driver into custody, KCBS reported. Other people were in a different part of the home when the shooting occurred, but Hall told the station they weren’t hurt.

What happened to the resident?



The resident wasn’t arrested, but KTTV said he was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. It’s unclear whether he will face any charges, KCBS reported.

KTTV said the incident is being investigated as a burglary or home invasion robbery.

The two suspects may be linked to a gang, Hall told KCBS. There was no word on whether the home was specifically targeted or if the break-in was random, the station added.

“We always see people coming in, coming out, on bicycles, a lot of people were just outside most of the times,” neighbor Raul Perez told KCBS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

