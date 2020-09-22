https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/mark-levin-schumer-speaking-like-fascist/

(FOX NEWS) — Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke like a fascist when he vowed that “nothing is off the table” if President Trump goes forward with a nomination to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to “Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin.

“What the president is doing is traditional and constitutional,” Levin, a former Reagan Justice Department official, said at the opening of Monday’s edition of “The Mark Levin Show”.

“Chuck Schumer said that if Donald Trump — who is the president for four years — nominates someone to the Supreme Court while he’s the sitting president, and the Republican Senate — while they have a majority — vote to confirm a justice to the Supreme Court … everything is on the table,” Levin stated before asking: “Does the Constitution give the Senate — let alone one senator — the power to ‘put everything on the table’?”

