https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mark-mccloskey-trolls-screeching-marxist-to-perfection/
CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Fantastic trolling by Mark McCloskey, handing out an autographed copy to the Marxist…
This Black Lives Matter activist personally stalked the McCloskeys in St. Louis to a grocery store and harassed them by chanting “abolish the suburbs” repeatedly.
They politely gave her one of their postcards.pic.twitter.com/psCYdRTkp7
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 23, 2020
They got 1,000 of these printed and have even been signing them pic.twitter.com/LPAhR8IRAl
— Defund 2 Abolish (@314khalea) September 21, 2020
They had 1,000 of these printed and have been signing them…