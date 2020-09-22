https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/mazie-hirono-vows-break-242-years-us-history-tradition-stack-supreme-court-democrats-win-back-senate-video/

Power is all that matters.

Democrats don’t even try to hide who they really are from the American people anymore.

On Tuesday vocal Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) vowed that Democrats will stack the Supreme Court with radical leftist judges if they take back the US Senate.

This radical party are unhinged and scary as hell.

Mazie Hirono: This is long overdue. “Court reform” as far as I’m concerned. And I’ve been thinking about “court reform” and what we can do as far as the Supreme Court to make it more objective. And so this is not something that a lot of us have not thought about. But on the other hand, yes, after the election we only have a serious discussion about any of those things if the Democrat take back the senate.

Republicans need to just put that in an ad and run it in loops.

Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono insists court packing is “long overdue,” and is to be discussed “if the Democrats take back the Senate”https://t.co/fN9MwfWTD6 pic.twitter.com/EwQ1HA6CJV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2020

