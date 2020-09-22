https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/mccloskeys-get-harassed-pick-christmas-cards-feature-photos-defending-home-give-one-harasser-video/

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple that infamously defended their beautiful St. Louis home from a Black Lives Matter mob, was harassed as they picked up their Christmas cards from a print shop this week.

The cards feature photos of the couple holding their weapons to defend their home in June.

Patriot McCloskey’s get verbally harassed as they leave a shop with their Christmas cards pic.twitter.com/IpXE8WqC5u — SonoranRed (@SonoranRed) September 23, 2020

In footage of the harassment, filmed by the aggressor, the activist can be heard shouting “abolish the suburbs” and calling them “terrorists” as the couple ignored her. After they get into the car, the woman was still shouting, so Mark McCloskey got out and hilariously handed her a holiday card.

The cards feature photos of the McCloskeys with the words “still standing.”

Mark and Patricia McCloskey got photos of them pointing guns at protesters made into holiday cards.#BlackLivesMatter communists mad as hell. pic.twitter.com/kuGDCZriRl — #WhiteoutWednesday (@CommiesLmao) September 23, 2020

Prosecutors have charged the McCloskeys with unlawful use of a weapon and nine Black Lives Matter protesters have received summonses for trespassing, Fox News reports.

