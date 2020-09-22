https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/09/22/mike-lee-nukes-democrats-with-statement-on-scotus-appointment/
About The Author
Related Posts
27 West Virginia Hospitals Join Together To Sue Opioid Companies Including Purdue Pharma
April 30, 2019
CBS News Claims Flashcards Given To Senators On How To Respond To Press Amid Impeachment
January 16, 2020
Americans Need Answers As New Tariffs Hit
June 3, 2019
A Serious Blow to Iran's Terror Specialists
April 9, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy