The #FightBack Foundation has published an eleven minute video explaining the Kyle Rittenhouse case with brand new details.

The video fills in viewers with more details about what happened that fateful night in Kenosha and more on the teenager’s history of volunteer and charity work.

Do you have 11 minutes to learn truth? During the afternoon of Tuesday, September 22, the truth about Kyle Rittenhouse will be told in 11 minutes. Every lie will be revealed. Please RETWEET thIs notice. We will not be censored.#FightBack for Truth & Kyle@FightBackLaw — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 22, 2020

“Every decade or so, a legal matter arises that holds the power to negatively affect our lives for generations to come,” the video begins. “Regardless of what side of the political spectrum you identify with, this is about you.”

The video explains that Rittenhouse started a Facebook fundraiser for a non-profit called Humanizing the Badge to raise money for them for his 16th birthday. His goal, he said, is to “forge stronger relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson played a portion of the video on his show on Tuesday night.

🚨Never before seen video evidence showing 17 year old Patriot Kyle Rittenhouse acting in self defense! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fDv3GwmryJ — ░ . Ǥ υ ƞ Z . Q ░ ⭐⭐⭐ (@Gunny_Q) September 23, 2020

The Post Millennial writes that “at 15-years-old, Rittenhouse participated in a youth public safety cadet program in Chicago’s far northern suburbs. His since-deleted Facebook profile pictures often used the “thin blue line” frame, a symbol of solidarity with police. Another stated in the picture’s periphery: ‘We Back The Blue.’ Several posts paid tribute to a Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty in 2018 and the life of McHenry County sheriff’s deputy lost last year.”

[embedded content]

