Mitt Romney has issued a statement avowing his commitment to moving forward with the process to confirm a SCOTUS successor to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

My statement regarding the current Supreme Court vacancy: pic.twitter.com/6YO0dPWWXc — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) September 22, 2020

And just to twist the knife a little more:

Mitt Romney: “I recognize that we may have a Court which has more of a conservative bent than it has had over the last few decades, but my liberal friends have over many decades gotten used to the idea of having a liberal court and that’s not written in the stars.” pic.twitter.com/0lXXcAGrjQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020

The liberals who have been counting so heavily on Mitt Romney to ensure a Resistance victory are having a rough time dealing with all this. Lefty blue checks and normies alike are registering their disappointment and straight-up outrage.

Here’s a taste:

Speaking of Joe Walsh, someone should probably do a wellness check on the Bulwark and Lincoln Project.

Coward — Everything’s Not Fine #VoteBlue (@ResistInBux) September 22, 2020

Mitt, you were our last hope. Thanks for nothing. — 👸🏼🦄 Nasty Woman 🌊🏄🏼‍♀️ (@supernastywoman) September 22, 2020

Mitt Romney pondering standing up to Trump destroying the country, or getting another anti-abortion Justice pic.twitter.com/4e6WNObRV3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020

Mitt Romney once tied a caged dog to the roof of his car. — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) September 22, 2020

Yes, we’re back to the dog. Among other things.

So Mitt Romney who openly supported abortion at the start of his political career will be the deciding vote to get rid of Roe v. Wade. Mitt’s hypocrisy combines with Mitch’s hypocrisy for the ultimate GOP power play. https://t.co/URWbUfgGHI — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) September 22, 2020

Romney logic: I think Trump should be impeached and removed from office, but also get a Supreme Court pick. — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) September 22, 2020

So, Romney’s logic is the “look to the Constitution.” And that’s a problem because … ?

Mitt Romney just threw away any integrity he gained from his impeachment vote. — Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) September 22, 2020

So, Mit Romney thinks the president committed high crimes and should be removed from office, but should get to replace RBG on SCOTUS. Got it. Dems, we need to fight back. Impeach Bill Barr or Trump again if we have to. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 22, 2020

That’s the ticket, George. Throw everything at the wall and maybe something will finally stick.

Mitt Romney says the impeached president that he voted to convict and remove from office for high crimes and misdemeanors in February should now be allowed to appoint a Supreme Court Justice for lifetime tenure in September. Every single Republican should be voted out of office. https://t.co/BGmBK8YyKB — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 22, 2020

The only good thing about this political moment is how much it has exposed what spineless hypocrites Republicans are. cc: Mitt Romney — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 22, 2020

When you voted to impeach I thought you saw and disapproved of the corruption. I was wrong. You are now abetting it. — CuriousCheeze (@CuriousCheeze) September 22, 2020

Just when I thought Romney had found his morals, THIS. — Lois Bez (@vacashun) September 22, 2020

Never again can you claim to have principles. — Lila Augen🌊🆘 #FreeRealityWinner (@augen_lila) September 22, 2020

Translation: my ethics and principles are situational. I have no moral compass. — JRSS Cory Booker White Suburban Women Fan Club (@SchonlauR) September 22, 2020

Mitt Romney is voting to destroy voting rights in this country but remember when he marched? — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 22, 2020

im the guy who thought mitt romney would do the Right Thing and my morning is RUINED!!! — libby watson (@libbycwatson) September 22, 2020

The big pro-life victory comes on top of a mountain of American deaths. But still worth it for Romney et al. Still worth it. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 22, 2020

One could also argue that watching liberals’ heads explode at the thought of following Constitutional procedure makes all this worth it.

Abolish Mitt Romney. — cymbus nimrod (@CymbusN) September 22, 2020

At least they’re making it clear where they stand.

