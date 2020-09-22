http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/d3JA0vNG4bw/

In a recent interview, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver tried to blame the NBA’s kowtowing to China on the federal government and its rules governing how American companies operate in foreign countries.

The NBA has taken a lot of criticism for its constant attacks on America’s perceived evils, while entirely ignoring the worse crimes of oppression, forced labor, slave camps, and political murder perpetrated by its multi-billion-dollar business partner, China.

But now, Silver is telling the New York Times that the NBA only bows to China’s will because the U.S. government allows American companies to do business with foreign governments and operate in foreign countries.

“At the end of the day, I think those are decisions are for our government, in terms of where American businesses should operate. I continue to believe that the people to people exchanges we’re seeing by playing in China are positive, and it’s helping,” Silver said.

Adam Silver today on China: “At the end of the day, I think those are decisions are for our government, in terms of where American businesses should operate. I continue to believe that the people to people exchanges we’re seeing by playing in China are positive and it’s helping.” pic.twitter.com/OSNzYurmuF — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) September 22, 2020

The NBA commish added that he thinks the NBA is somehow “exporting American values to China,” though he did not explain how a giant U.S. corporation bending to China’s every demand reinforces anything except Chinese dominance.

However, as far as Silver is concerned, he thinks he and the league are doing the business of American foreign policy by refusing to disengage with the oppressive Chinese.

“That’s not good for the world,” Silver insisted, adding that “superpowers like the U.S. and China need to find ways to continue to operate together.”

Meanwhile, Silver forced one of his own team executives to apologize for supporting democracy in Hong Kong and has presided over an air of permissiveness for China’s demands.

Indeed, Silver’s act of once again blaming America for what he sees as lousy policy is totally in keeping with his kowtowing to China.

