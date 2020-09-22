https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/new-gas-powered-vehicle-sales-be-banned-calif-2035?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the state will stop the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035, in an effort to fight “climate change.”

The Democratic governor made the announcement upon issuing an executive order to the ban and will require all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be emissions free within the next 15 years. The order is intended to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels.

“This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change,” Newsom said. “For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe. You deserve to have a car that doesn’t give your kids asthma. Our cars shouldn’t make wildfires worse and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines.”

Trucks will also need to adhere to the standards by 2045. The order does not stop people from continuing to own or buy used gas-powered vehicles.

With electric car prices starting at around $30,000, Officials say the price is dropping and “will almost certainly be cheaper and better” than gas-powered cars by 2035.

