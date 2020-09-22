https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/notre-dame-wake-forest-football-postponed/2020/09/22/id/988261

Notre Dame on Tuesday postponed its game against Wake Forest on Saturday after seven players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Combined with last week’s testing results, a total of 13 players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine,” the school said in a release on its website.

Those in quarantine are due to the school’s contact tracing program, Yahoo sports reported.

The game is the fourth game in the Atlantic Coast Conference to be postponed this season and 18th to nationwide due to the coronavirus. Seven games were called off last week, including Houston versus Baylor.

Seventh-ranked Notre Dame, which won its first two games this season including a 52-0 rout of South Florida on Saturday, had to pause practice for three days in August after the Irish had five players test positive in two rounds of testing.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.

“We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”

Neither team has a game scheduled for Oct. 3, which could present an opportunity to reschedule.

“I know everyone involved is saddened to be unable to play this weekend, but based on the circumstances it is the right decision,” Wake Forest athletic director John Currie said in a statement. “We are already discussing options for rescheduling with the ACC and our future opponents, including the possibility of playing on the Oct. 3 weekend.”

Wake Forest lost its first two games this season, including a 45-42 defeat to North Carolina State on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

