Twitter has now wiped out Obamagate the movie from their search function.

It’s been wiped entirely from Twitter’s search button!

This is complete electioneering by the social media giant.

And it is something you would expect in China or Cuba!

Movie producers Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer posted video today on the censorship of their latest project.

The Unreported Story Society has brought you hits like FBI Lovebirds, The Gosnell Movie, Fracknation and more.

** You can donate to this worthy project at ObamagateMovie.com

CENSORED: #ObamaGate is being censored by Twitter. It’s been WIPED from Twitter’s search function! This is China-like censorship in the U.S. Help us call on @Jack to #StopTheBias Help fight back by donating to the #ObamagateMovie: https://t.co/xRPzlLHPow pic.twitter.com/B1gu01fZDv — The Ann and Phelim Scoop 🎙 (@AP_Scoop) September 22, 2020

https://t.co/qBFV4WKttZ — The Ann and Phelim Scoop 🎙 (@AP_Scoop) September 22, 2020

