The embattled legislator made national headlines weeks ago when she accused American politicians of supporting Israel due to secret campaign donations and a “dual loyalty” to the Jewish State.

It’s without a doubt a reflection of what white nationalism is doing to our country. As a country, we have to acknowledge that this is how people are being treated here and decide that we are better and we must do better. https://t.co/5YNAJFNZo7

Recently sworn-in Congresswoman Ilhan Omar weighed-in on the country’s escalating border crisis this week; baselessly blaming the migrant caravan’s arrival in El Paso on “white nationalism.”

OMAR ERUPTS AGAIN: Ilhan Omar Claims Israel Denying ‘Freedom’ to Millions, Mocks Their ‘Democracy’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.20.19

Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar continued to escalate her fiery rhetoric against Israel this week; saying their government is denying “freedom” to millions of Palestinians while mocking the Jewish State’s “Democracy.”

NEW: Rep. Ilhan Omar on U.S. aid to Israel: “We must be asking, as Israel’s ally, the Netanyahu government stop the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land and ensure full rights for Palestinians if we are to give them aid.” https://t.co/BflAp7aeir pic.twitter.com/tsSWcN22SU — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2019

“We in the United States have a constructive role to play. We give Israel more than $3 billion in aid every year. This is predicated on them being an important ally in the region, and the ‘only democracy’ in the Middle East,” mocked Omar.

“We must be asking, as Israel’s ally, the Netanyahu government stop the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land and ensure full rights for Palestinians if we are to give them aid,” she added.

Omar posted a massive, anti-Israeli tirade on social media Friday, just hours after she was denied entry into the Jewish State for her outspoken support of multiple boycott initiatives.

“Let’s be clear: the goal of our trip was to witness firsthand what is happening on the ground in Palestine and hear from stakeholders —our job as Members of Congress. But since we were unable to fulfill our role as legislators, I am sharing what we would have seen,” she posted on Twitter. “First, I planned to hold meetings with members of the Knesset (both Jewish and Arab) along with Israeli security officials.”

“The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is one of the worst in the world—with 97% of water unfit for human consumption and on the verge of collapse. Most of the people in Gaza are children,” she added. “77% of shops have closed bc of military occupation. Palestinians walk with garbage nets above their heads, put up to catch trash thrown by settlers. Violent attacks on Palestinians are routine.”

Let’s be clear: the goal of our trip was to witness firsthand what is happening on the ground in Palestine and hear from stakeholders —our job as Members of Congress. But since we were unable to fulfill our role as legislators, I am sharing what we would have seen. (THREAD) — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 16, 2019

We planned a video conference with youth from Gaza. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is one of the worst in the world—with 97% of water unfit for human consumption and on the verge of collapse. Most of the people in Gaza are children. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 16, 2019