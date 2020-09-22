https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/scotus-pick-democrats-box/

The action of Democrats to a nomination to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg just exposed Democrats for who they are.

Democrats threatened the president. If Trump should nominate a replacement for Ginsburg, which he vows to do Saturday, Democrats threaten more riots, another impeachment of Trump and plans to “pack” the Supreme Court should they control the House, Senate and White House next year, as FDR did attempted to do in the 1930s to get SCOTUS to approve his New Deal.

Wow, Democrats are further exposing themselves. They have been using protests/riots as extortion. They used impeachment as a political tool. And they use political means to get the end that they want. To Democrats, the end justifies the means just as Saul Alinsky instructed community organizers. Understanding that, will Americans hand the White House, the Senate and the House to Democrats?

It is obvious that Democrats fear another Christian joining the Supreme Court. All of the last five nominations to the high court by Democrats were non-Christian (including Merrick Garland, a Jew, to replace Antonin Scalia, a Christian, made by Obama/Biden), while all nominations to the current Supreme Court by Republicans are Christians (again, five for five).

Republicans will control the Senate for two months after the election despite what happens in Senate elections on Nov 3. Why would Republicans not confirm a nominee by Trump in those two months? Or before?

If Trump nominates a Christian woman to replace Ginsburg, then will Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans try to delay any confirmation until 2021? If they do, then Catholics, women and evangelicals will come out in droves to vote for Trump and Republican senators Nov 3. But if Democrats do not obstruct, then one more Christian will be sworn onto the Supreme Court. SCOTUS will then be 6 to 3. Six Christians appointed by Republicans to three non-Christians by Democrats, almost like how the general population looks.

Trump needs to put the Senate on the spot by making his nomination quickly despite objections by Democrats and some Republicans. Then McConnell should do what is necessary to vet that nominee prior to the election and then confirm that nominee immediately or just after the election. The Constitution is clear. This president and this Senate have the authority to nominate and confirm the replacement for Ginsburg no matter the outcome of the election.

This nomination will force Americans to decide who we want making nominations to the Supreme Court and who Americans want controlling the Senate. Democrats or Republicans? Trump’s nomination to replace Ginsburg will bring those questions home to lots of Christian voters.

Democratic obstruction of a Trump nominee of a Christian woman to SCOTUS is good for Trump and Republican senators on Nov 3. It will bring out the Christian voters.

Democrats are in a box. To obstruct or not. Either reaction by Democrats is a win for Trump and Republicans.

The choice is between Biden, a 47-year establishment Democrat politician involved in nominating three non-Christians as part of the Obama/Biden administration (Sotomayer, an agnostic since 1983, and Kagan and Garland, both Jewish), versus Trump, an independent non-politician running on the Republican ticket (which frosted establishment Republicans) who already put two Christians on the Supreme Court (Kavanaugh and Gorsuch). This nomination for the Supreme Court will bring it all out. This nomination exposes Democrats for who they are, how they use protests/riots, impeachment and the political process to grasp for more power.

This nomination for the Supreme Court will bring it all out. Democrats are in a box. To obstruct or not? That is the question. That is the box of their own making.

