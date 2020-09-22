https://www.dailywire.com/news/photos-louisville-braces-for-riots-ahead-of-breonna-taylor-decision-mayor-declares-state-of-emergency

Democratic Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency Tuesday, on the heels of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) doing the same the previous night “in anticipation” of an announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, the city is restricting downtown access, seemingly in anticipation of potential rioting sparked by the decision in the Taylor case.

“Again, we do not know when the announcement will come, but we must prepare for it,” Mayor Fischer said, according to the Associated Press. “Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement. At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe.”

A statement from the mayor’s office said the order was implemented “due to the potential for civil unrest, which allows him to exercise any of his emergency powers, including those to hire or contract for services, and implementing curfews and other restrictions.”

Courier-Journal reporter Hayes Gardner posted photos of downtown Louisville on Tuesday, showing boarded up business fronts, barricades, and police vehicles.

Here’s the area around Jefferson Square Park, the hub of protests. pic.twitter.com/mYT5Yo0SbT — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) September 22, 2020

“A second executive order restricts access to five downtown parking garages and bans on-street parking,” outlined the Courier-Journal. “Louisville Metro Police officials put up barricades in a more than 25-block downtown perimeter overnight to keep cars from being able to enter the area.”

“Powers given to a mayor in a state of emergency, according to state statute 39A.100, include permission to exclude all nonessential personnel from the scene of an emergency, to declare curfews and to request assistance from other U.S. agencies through the governor,” the report added.

Other photos from downtown Louisville show similarly boarded up businesses, again, seemingly in anticipation of potential rioting.

Businesses downtown Louisville have begun putting up wood over their windows. As we walked by some where hanging up the plywood in anticipation for the announcement regarding Breonna Taylor’s case pic.twitter.com/Stk2R3wsTp — 🌹🌽Erica, the white trash socialist🌽🌹™️ (@herosnvrdie69) September 21, 2020

Taylor was fatally shot by plainclothes officers who raided the 26-year-old’s Louisville, Kentucky, home back in March.

Though the narrative surrounding Taylor’s death promotes the idea that she was killed when officers raided her home without knocking, media reports and testimony indicate that officers involved did knock before the raid, though a “no-knock” warrant was obtained.

“Our intent was to give her give plenty of time to come to the door because they said she was probably there alone,” said Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, one of the three officers who discharged their weapons inside Taylor’s home, The Daily Wire reported.

CNN similarly reported: “Taylor’s apartment, according to police, was considered a less volatile, ‘soft target.’ As such, police commanders decided in advance to have officers knock and announce their presence before entry. That decision was communicated in a pre-operational briefing, according to a source familiar with the details of the operation who requested anonymity due to the ongoing investigation…”

“When there was no answer after repeated knocks, Mattingly said, he announced he was a police officer there to serve a search warrant,” CNN added.

As noted by The Daily Wire, Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker “said the couple had awoken but did not know who was at the door. As they scrambled to get dressed, Walker grabbed his gun, which he was reportedly licensed to carry.”

Following the incident, Walker was arrested and indicted by a grand jury six days later for the attempted murder of a police officer. However, The Daily Wire notes, the indictment was later dismissed.

“So I just let off one shot,” Walker admitted, according to CNN. “I still can’t see who it is or anything.”

Earlier this month, the city of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor’s $12 million to settle a lawsuit concerning her death, The Daily Wire reported.

