https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/plannedparenthood-rbg-ginsburg/2020/09/22/id/988259

Planned Parenthood is targeting several swing states with an ad blitz focusing on the liberal legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the Senate gears up for a heated pre-election debate over her replacement.

“An American icon. A champion of women’s rights. Donald Trump wants to replace her with another Supreme Court justice before the election, against her dying wish,” the ad says, referencing a request reported by her granddaughter that before she died on Friday, Ginsburg said she wanted the president elected on Nov. 3 to name her replacement.

The ad goes on to show images of Trump’s last nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, who faced a harsh grilling by Democrats on the Judiciary Committee over rape allegations from when he was in high school.

“Threatening coverage for preexisting conditions and reproductive freedom, just like he said he would,” the ad says, showing images of Trump. “We can’t let it happen. Not to her legacy. Not to her seat. Not to our health. Not now. Not ever. Take action. Vote.”

The ad buy cost six figures, according to The Hill, and will air initially in Arizona, Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania. It will air in other swing states after that.

Republicans appear to have enough votes to push a Trump nominee through over Democrats’ objections. Only two Republican senators —- Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — have said they favor waiting until after the election to consider a nominee.

Trump said he will name a woman to fill the position on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

