Americans are becoming less eager to try out a first-generation coronavirus vaccine, while President Donald Trump is suggesting that it could be ready before the Nov. 3 election, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Both Republicans and Democrats are showing less interest in the vaccine, with 60% of Americans saying they don’t want to take a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available. That number is up from 53% in August, reports Axios.

Democrats marked the biggest drop in people likely to try the vaccine, dropping 13 percentage points to 43%. Republicans dropped 8 points to 41%. Independents fell by two points, to 43%

In other numbers:

9% said they’re “very likely” to take the first-generation vaccine, down from 17% in August.

33% said they are “not at all likely” to take it, up from 26%.

30% said they plan to get the vaccine a few months after it first becomes available.

13% would try to get the vaccine immediately; 16% after a few weeks; 18% would wait a year or more; 23% said they wouldn’t get one.

Men were more likely than women to take the first-generation vaccine.

Black Americans were half as likely as whites or Hispanics to take it.

Most Americans also said they expect their health insurance will pay for the vaccine:

38% said they think insurance will pick up the tab.

11% think the federal government will cover it.

4% think they’ll have to pay for it.

38% said they expect to get the shots from their doctor.

17% think they’ll get it at a pharmacy.

6% think it will be done at their jobs.

5% think the shots will be done at a drive-thru clinic.

The latest Wave 25 Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted Sept. 18-21 by Ipsos KnowledgePanel and based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,008 general population adults age 18 or older.

